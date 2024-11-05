Srinu Vaitla Hopes Dhoom Dhaam Becomes a Blockbuster Entertainer at Pre-Release Event

Hyderabad : Family entertainer Dhoom Dhaam is set to hit theaters on November 8, and the pre-release event held in Hyderabad recently set the stage for what many are hoping will be a major box office success. Directed by Sai Kishore and produced by MS Ram Kumar under the banner of Friday Framework Works, the film stars Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel in the lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana.

At the event, director Srinu Vaitla, known for his blockbusters like Ready, expressed high hopes for Dhoom Dhaam, describing it as a potential "blockbuster entertainer" that could replicate the success of his own films. He lauded the film's strong script, penned by Gopi Mohan, and emphasized the comedy and emotional elements that make it a crowd-pleaser. "Before Ready released, there was talk about how the second half would be hilarious, and it turned out to be true. Similarly, Dhoom Dhaam has a fantastic second half, and I believe it will be a huge success," Vaitla said.

The pre-release event saw heartfelt speeches from various members of the cast and crew. Goparaju Ramana, who plays a key role in the film, expressed his gratitude to producer Ram Kumar and director Sai Kishore, saying, “This film has brought me immense satisfaction. I wish it all the success, especially for Chetan, who has worked so hard.”

The emotional depth of the film, particularly the father-son relationship, was highlighted by actor Banerjee, who remarked, “Producer Ram Kumar is giving his son a wonderful gift with this film. I believe Dhoom Dhaam will be a big hit.”

Chetan Krishna, the lead actor, shared his personal journey in the industry, noting how this film represents a fresh beginning for him. "Acting has always been my passion, and Dhoom Dhaam is the result of a great deal of effort. I hope it will be well received by the audience," he said, urging Telugu movie fans to support local films. "If it's good, tell ten people; there’s no better publicity than word of mouth."

Hebah Patel, who plays the female lead, echoed Chetan’s sentiments, praising the film as a family entertainer with a lot of heart. “This movie gave me the best working experience,” she said, thanking the director and producer for their support throughout the filming process.

The film's music, composed by Gopi Sundar, was another focal point of praise. Director Sai Kishore spoke highly of the contributions from the team, especially Gopi Sundar’s music and Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics. “The songs are fantastic, and I hope they elevate the movie to the next level," said Sai Kishore.

Producer Ram Kumar, who has worked tirelessly on the film, thanked everyone involved and emphasized that Dhoom Dhaam was crafted with great care and passion. "This film is not just for Chetan; it's a gift for all those who have supported us. I believe it will take my son to the next level as a hero,” said Ram Kumar.

With a stellar cast, promising music, and a compelling family-oriented storyline, Dhoom Dhaam is gearing up for a grand release this week. If the excitement at the pre-release event is anything to go by, the film has all the makings of a major hit. Director Srinu Vaitla’s prediction may just come true, with Dhoom Dhaam becoming the next big blockbuster of the season.

The movie is set for release on November 8, 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Dhoom Dhaam can live up to the hype and deliver the laughs, emotions, and entertainment that its team is promising.