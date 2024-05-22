Sriya Reddy reveals Tabu was the first choice for her role in ‘OG’

Sriya Reddy has stepped into the shoes of Tabu in Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated action drama, "OG," revealing this unexpected casting twist in a recent interview. Initially earmarked for Tabu, the role now falls to Sriya, showcasing both her talent and the filmmakers' confidence in her abilities.

In her revelation, Sriya expressed her admiration for Tabu, considering her a role model. Though the actress didn't explicitly mention the film's title, considering her ongoing projects, it's widely speculated that she was referring to "OG." This revelation has ignited further anticipation among fans eager to witness Sriya Reddy's portrayal in the film.

Directed by Sujeeth, a devoted fan of Pawan Kalyan, "OG" promises to deliver an electrifying gangster drama. With the unexpected casting twist and Sriya Reddy's involvement, the film has captured the attention of audiences, heightening excitement for its release.