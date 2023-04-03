SS Rajamouli Also Praises Dasara Team And Drops His Review

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh delivered a complete village drama with Dasara movie. It was released a couple of days back and is receiving a good response from the audience. Even many of the ace actors and filmmakers are also praising this movie including Pan-Indian star Prabhas. Off late, even the Oscar-winning movie RRR director SS Rajamouli also dropped his review on his Twitter page and appreciated the whole team of Dasara…

Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart touching lovestory. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was note worthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 3, 2023

Along with sharing the image, Prabhas also wrote, "Just saw Dasara. What a film. I loved it. Congrats to Nani for doing this film. Nani, the director Srikant Hodela, Keerthy Suresh, and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like this! (clapping hands emojis)."

The plot revolves around three friends of Veerapalli village which is surrounded by coal mines. As the villagers have a bad habit of being intoxicated all the time, they believe that alcohol is the best solution to stay strong. Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshit remain best friends from childhood and hold a strong bond with their village. As Keerthy and Deekshit fall in love and tie the knot, Nani sacrifices his love for the sake of friendship.

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab essayed the prominent characters.

Dasara movie hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023…