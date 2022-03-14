SS Rajamouli And DVV Danayya To Meet AP CM YS Jagan Ahead Of The RRR Release

It is all known that SS Rajamouli's most-awaited movie RRR is all set to release on 25th March, 2022 in the theatres worldwide. Well, recently Andhra Pradesh government revised the ticket rates in the urban and rural areas and issued a new GO. So, the director SS Rajamouli and producer DVV Danayya decided to meet CM Jagan and discuss a few issues regarding the ticket rates and special shows.

As according to new GO the hike in ticket prices is only allowed if at least 20% of shooting is done in the state. But RRR movie already completed its shooting and thus the makers want to convince the CM on this issue. As the movie is releasing in almost 6000 screens across the world, there are many expectations on it.

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. Well, it has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles essaying the characters of Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem while Alia Bhatt will be seen as Sita and Olivia Morris will be seen as the love interest of NTR. Along with them, the movie also has an ensemble support cast of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick. The earlier released posters and videos showcased the best buddy bond between the lead actors Ram and Bheem and they will together fight for Independence in this fictional tale against the British.

Well, the special song 'Etthara Janda' was scheduled to be unveiled on social media... But due to some technical glitches, the makers announced that the song will be out tomorrow in the morning. They also dropped an official statement regarding it... Take a look!

This post reads, "Due to a technical glitch, we will be releasing the #RRRCelebrationAnthem at 10 AM tomorrow. #RRRMovie".

RRR movie is all set to hit the screens on 25th March, 2022…