SS Rajamouli presents Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Made in India’
Pan-India director SS Rajamouli who had taken Indian Cinema to another level turned out to be a presenter for an ambitious high budget period movie on the origins of Indian Cinema.
Pan-India director SS Rajamouli who had taken Indian Cinema to another level turned out to be a presenter for an ambitious high budget period movie on the origins of Indian Cinema. The film, titled “Made In India,” has been announced just a while ago.
Rajamouli took to his social media handles this morning and shared an inspiring announcement teaser for “Made In India.” “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the ‘Father Of Indian Cinema’ is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it. With immense pride, Presenting ‘Made In India,’” posts the “RRR” director tweeted.
To be directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Varun Gupta in association with Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, “Made In India” is being touted as a “major motion picture” in the making.