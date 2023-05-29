Live
- Appropriate weight gain in pregnancy
- Bystanders in Delhi murder case failed to report crime
- Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath opens two units at Sri City
- MS Dhoni hints potential comeback next season
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
SSMB 28 Mass Strike: The New Poster Of Mahesh Babu Is Unveiled Ahead Of Title Launch
- Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s action entertainer’s title will be unveiled on 31st May, 2023!
- The new poster showcased Mahesh in a mass appeal and treated all his fans…
It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu is part of the Trivikram movie which is slated to release for the next Pongal. The title of this most-awaited movie will be unveiled on 31st May and ahead of this big update, the makers are creating noise on social media by unveiling a new poster of the lead actor daily. Today, they dropped another mass poster and once again raised the expectations on the movie.
Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “The Thunderous #SSMB28MassStrike arrives in just 2 Days. Our Beloved SUPER FANS to launch at the theatres near you on May 31st”.
Mahesh looked terrific kissing the motherland and sported in a striped shirt.
Casting Details:
• Mahesh Babu
• Pooja Hegde
• Sreeleela
• Jagapathi Babu
• Jayaram
• Ramya Krishna
• Prakash Raj
• Mahesh Achanta
Going with the details of this movie it is tentatively titled as SSMB 28. This Trivikram's directorial is being bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam dolls Sreeleela and Pooja Hegde are the lead actresses of this movie.
This movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the next Pongal i.e on 13th January, 2024…