‘SSMB 29’ update: Veteran actor Nasser turns as dialect coach

Following the global success of "RRR," acclaimed director SS Rajamouli has shifted his focus to his next ambitious project, tentatively titled "SSMB 29," featuring superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Amidst rumors of the film’s official launch on August 9, 2024, exciting developments have emerged about this high-budget venture. Reports indicate that veteran actor Nasser has taken on the role of dialect coach for Mahesh Babu. This addition signals a commitment to delivering a fresh and captivating portrayal, enhancing the anticipation among Mahesh Babu’s ardent fans.

Currently, intensive workshops are underway to refine Mahesh Babu’s dialogue delivery, promising a nuanced performance that will resonate with audiences. These efforts underscore the meticulous preparation behind the project, aimed at ensuring that Mahesh Babu brings a distinctive and compelling presence to the screen.

Produced on a grand scale by Durga Arts, "SSMB 29" is set to begin production soon. The film’s grand scale and the involvement of industry veterans like Nasser highlight the ambitious nature of this project, which aims to build on the success of Rajamouli’s previous works.

As the launch date approaches, the excitement surrounding "SSMB 29" continues to build. Fans and industry watchers are eager for more updates on this highly anticipated project, which promises to be a landmark film in both Mahesh Babu’s career and SS Rajamouli’s illustrious directorial journey. Stay tuned for further developments as "SSMB 29" progresses towards its much-awaited launch.