Star Bollywood actor in #SSMB28

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to hit the theatres for Sankranti next year. After wrapping up this project, Mahesh Babu will join hands with Trivikram Srinivas for the third outing together after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in this movie.

According to the latest buzz, the actor is also going to be a part of this film and he is none other than Sanjay Dutt. The senior Bollywood hero is likely to play a crucial role in #SSMB28. More details regarding his role are still under the wraps. We also hear that Nabha Natesh will also be seen in second heroine role. As of now, nothing has been confirmed.

Haarika and Hassine Creations banner is bankrolling this project which is an SS Thaman's musical.