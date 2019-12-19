Star comedian Ali's mother passes away

The Telugu film industry has woken up to a sad morning today, as popular actor Ali's mother Zaitun Bibi has passed away. According to the reports, she was suffering from a prolonged illness and finally left this world in the early hours of today.

Zaitun's two sons, Ali and Khayyum are well-known actors in the industry. Ali made his debut into films when he was nine years old and since then, he has dedicated his entire life to cinema. The ace comedian has entertained the audience in over 1000 films across multiple languages, in this four decades career.

On the flip side, Zaituns younger son Khayyum is also a popular actor in the industry and has worked in many films. We deeply regret the loss of their family and pay condolences to them.