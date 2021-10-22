'Street Light' to hit theatres on November 12

Starring Tanya Desai, Ankit Raj, Kavya Reddy and senior actor Vinod Kumar, a film titled "Street Light" is beibg produced under the banner of Movie Max. Vishwa directed the film and produced by renowned producer and distributor Mamidala Srinivas.

The film announces its release date. It will be released in Telugu and Hindi on Diwali on November 12.

Speaking about the film, Producer Mamidala Srinivas says, "We are releasing this "Street Light" movie in theaters on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali.

The movie came out very well.

The director has brilliantly screened the film with the events that take place in dark under the street light one night." Director Vishwa says that the movie "Street Light" is a revenge drama about how a young woman gets revenge for her injustice.