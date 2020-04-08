Stylish Star but very immersive actor - Allu Arjun

We have seen actors growing into stars and then trying to do similar films all the time. Only very few tried to look beyond the formula and become actors. A star can become a brand but an actor can fill in the seats of a theatre even in his adverse times.

There are many examples for the above statement. ANR got his last biggest blockbuster as a lead actor in 1981 when he almost decided to retire as a hero, with Premaabhishekam. NTR after acting in elderly roles in few films, came back with flurry of films that tried to present him as an young people's representative.

Both of them, in their late 50's could entertain audiences and even later in 70's acted in active roles. Such is the strength of an actor than a star. With their acting prowess, they can entertain audiences at any age. A star might lose his shine after the season.

Allu Arjun seems to have understood this. He started to concentrate on his performance as an actor from S/O Satyamurthy and he is slowly transforming into a reliable actor than just a star. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo might not be a great film but his performance is immersive enough that we enjoy watching him. On his birthday, we wish many more such films from him and hope to see him grow as an actor further and further. Happy Birthday Bunny.

Tweets:

















First Look and the Title of my next movie " P U S H P A " . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020





One of most favorite actor from South Film Industry. I know you are going to be outstanding in these film as well... All the best for "P U S H P A" #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #HappyBirthdayBunny #HBDAlluArjun https://t.co/ywkFEiIFUi — Sourav Das (@BeingSouravDas7) April 8, 2020

















Stylish Star @alluarjun surprised every time with his complete makeover for each new movie ♥♥👌👌#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/1jLqdLH2rU — Tuhai Mera Stylish🌟™ (@GouseJilaniAA) April 8, 2020













Wishing a very happy birthday to unparalleled actor Stylish Star and wonderful human being @alluarjun. May God bless you with good health, wealth & success😊

Have a spectacular year ahead and I wish you all the very best for #AA20.👍🏻#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/mMta0BXPQq — Ganta Srinivasa Rao (@Ganta_Srinivasa) April 8, 2020





Our Beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu will be revealing The Title of #AA20 At 9AM! Title With Logo 👍#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun — ᴀʀɪf✪™ (@arif_aa_) April 8, 2020





PAN-INDIA FILM #PUSHPA 🔥🔥



STYLISH STAR OF INDIAN CINEMA @alluarjun ♥♥



He's gonna conquer the Box-office records once again.#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/JlFVx8JRe7 — Trends Allu Arjun ® (@TrendsAlluArjun) April 8, 2020













He Doesn't Care About Legacy !

He Doesn't Care About IH !

He Doesn't Care About Records !

He Doesn't Care About Negativity



The Only Thing He Cares Is His Fans and Cinema Audience



Everytime He Came Up with Different Aspect @alluarjun 🙏🙏



#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/U4aVWOcEh5 — Anil_Innocence (@AniL__InNoCent) April 8, 2020





Wishing the SOUTHERN STYLISH STAR @alluarjun aka maa bunny a Very Happy Birthday.

Loved this intense look 👌👌👌#Pushpa #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/fLkMA1BP1w — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 8, 2020









11 AM



Let's take a step into the world of

Pushpa Raj, our #Pushpa 😎😎😎



పుష్ప

പുഷ്പ

புஷ்பா

ಪುಷ್ಪ

पुष्पा



A film by @aryasukku ❤️#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun 😍 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 8, 2020



