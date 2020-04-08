 Top
Stylish Star but very immersive actor - Allu Arjun

We have seen actors growing into stars and then trying to do similar films all the time. Only very few tried to look beyond the formula and become actors. A star can become a brand but an actor can fill in the seats of a theatre even in his adverse times.

There are many examples for the above statement. ANR got his last biggest blockbuster as a lead actor in 1981 when he almost decided to retire as a hero, with Premaabhishekam. NTR after acting in elderly roles in few films, came back with flurry of films that tried to present him as an young people's representative.

Both of them, in their late 50's could entertain audiences and even later in 70's acted in active roles. Such is the strength of an actor than a star. With their acting prowess, they can entertain audiences at any age. A star might lose his shine after the season.

Allu Arjun seems to have understood this. He started to concentrate on his performance as an actor from S/O Satyamurthy and he is slowly transforming into a reliable actor than just a star. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo might not be a great film but his performance is immersive enough that we enjoy watching him. On his birthday, we wish many more such films from him and hope to see him grow as an actor further and further. Happy Birthday Bunny.

