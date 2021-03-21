Stylish Star Fahadh Faasil Is All Set To Play The Antagonist Role In Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ Movie

Here comes the massive update from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' movie… The makers have roped in Mollywood's stylish star 'Fahadh Fassil' as an equally fierce opponent to Allu Arjun essay the role of villain in this movie. As it is all known that, the whole team is working hard to give a Pan Indian appeal to this film, even Fahadh's addition will be a great combination! The makers have dropped an official update regarding this announcement on their Twitter page and surprised all the fans of Allu Arjun!





The video shows off the team of Pushpa welcoming Mollywood's Power house and energetic actor Fahadh Fassil into the team.

Well, Fahadh Fassil is a renowned Mollywood actor who also bagged the prestigious Nation Award and four Kerala State Film Awards at a very young age. Speaking to the media, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers doled out, "Fahadh Faasil has entertained viewers with varied films and earned tremendous acclaim along with it. It makes us very happy to welcome him into the world of Pushpa. We are confident that his portrayal of the villain will engage viewers in a way that's unique to his delivery of performance."

Speaking about the 'Pushpa' movie, being a Sukumar directorial it has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actors. This time our dear Stylish Star will be seen in a de-glamour role as the story deals with red sanders plot. Speaking about the plot, director Sukumar said, "The red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra is a convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative through a coolie-turned-smuggle."

This movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie makers banner. It also has Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in the prominent roles.

Pushpa movie will hit the big screens on 13th August, 2021.