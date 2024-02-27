Sudarshan 70MM turns into AMB Classic: Mahesh Babu expands his business venture

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for a significant expansion of his business ventures in the entertainment industry. In collaboration with Asian Cinemas, Mahesh Babu had entered the theater business in 2018, resulting in the successful AMB Multiplex in Gachibowli. The multiplex quickly became a favorite among moviegoers, establishing itself as a top choice for film enthusiasts.

Now, Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas are set to embark on another venture with the introduction of AMB Classic, a 7-screen multiplex. This new addition will replace Sudarshan 70MM in the bustling X Roads area, a key location for cinemas. Given the success of their previous collaboration, AMB Classic is anticipated to make a significant impact and further strengthen their position in the cinema business.

Mahesh Babu's vision extends beyond the borders of Telangana, as he aims to expand his multiplex business to other states. Plans are underway to establish multiplexes in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka through continued collaboration with Asian Cinemas. This strategic move aligns with Mahesh Babu's commitment to providing quality entertainment experiences to audiences across different regions.

While actively participating in the business expansion, Mahesh Babu is also immersed in his acting career, preparing for an upcoming project with renowned director SS Rajamouli. The pan-world film, anticipated to be a cinematic spectacle, is expected to capture international markets. Official announcements and additional details about this ambitious project are eagerly awaited, with insiders suggesting that more information will be unveiled in April. Mahesh Babu's foray into diverse aspects of the entertainment industry reflects his commitment to delivering quality content and creating a lasting impact on Indian cinema.