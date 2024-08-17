Live
Sudheer Babu comes with a mythological thriller ‘Jatadhara’
Telugu star Sudheer Babu, renowned for his impressive performances and striking physique, is gearing up for his pan-India debut with the highly anticipated film Jatadhara. The film, a mythological fantasy, is being helmed by acclaimed producer Prerna Arora, known for hits like Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Jatadhara marks a significant milestone in Sudheer Babu's career as he steps into a supernatural world that promises to captivate audiences nationwide. The first look of the film, which features Sudheer in a powerful avatar holding a trident before a depiction of Lord Shiva, has already generated considerable buzz on social media.
Adding to the excitement, a leading Bollywood actress is set to join the cast, along with a top-tier actor portraying the antagonist, further heightening expectations.
Produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, and Nikhil Nanda, Jatadhara is slated to begin shooting soon in Hyderabad. The film, which blends mythology, supernatural elements, and intense storytelling, is set for a grand release on Mahashivratri 2025. Positioned as a cultural phenomenon in the making, Jatadhara aims to push the boundaries of Indian cinema.