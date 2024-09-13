‘Sudheer Babu: Most Satisfying Film’

'Nava Dalapathy' Sudheer Babu is coming up with a wholesome family entertainer, 'Maa Nanna Superhero,' directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloids banner, in collaboration with CAM Entertainment. This highly anticipated movie is slated for a Dussehra release. The makers recently launched the promotional campaign by unveiling a pleasant first-look poster. Today, Natural Star Nani launched the film’s teaser.





The teaser emphasizes Sudheer Babu's deep emotional connection with his father. Sudheer Babu refers to both Sayaji Shinde and Sai Chand as his father. While Sayaji Shinde's character holds animosity towards him, Sai Chand's character maintains a good relationship with Sudheer Babu. The teaser concludes on a compelling note, with Sudheer Babu reacting positively when his father accepts money from someone under the pretense that his son has cancer.



Sudheer Babu looks cool in the role of a son who loves his father the most. Sayaji Shinde and Sai Chand make their presence felt in contrasting roles. The teaser also introduces Raju Sundaram’s character. Although the teaser leaves Sudheer Babu's relationships with Sayaji Shinde and Sai Chand to the imagination, it certainly piques interest and builds anticipation for the film.