Sudheer Babu Thanks Mahesh Babu For Giving His Detailed Review On The Sridevi Soda Center Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu always extends his support to all the young actors. Recently he appreciated Sudheer Babu and his whole team after watching the Sridevi Soda Center movie. Being an action love tale, it showcased Sudheer in a complete different avatar.



Well, once let us check out Mahesh Babu's tweet and his review on the Sridevi Soda Center movie…

#SrideviSodaCenter... a raw and intense film with a hard-hitting climax. Director @Karunafilmmaker comes up with yet another bold film after Palasa 1978. @isudheerbabu, is absolutely brilliant!! His finest performance till date 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 27, 2021

He also adds, "@ItsActorNaresh is effortless in yet another memorable performance. Special mention to @anandhiactress. She's just perfect in the character of Sridevi. Brilliant visuals and outstanding background score can't be missed!! Congratulations once again to the entire team".

Sudheer also thanked his brother-in-law Mahesh Babu for his wonderful and detailed review…

Thank you Mahesh. Not just for the tweet but also for your unfiltered & detailed explanation 😀 ... My entire team is on cloud 9 looking at this. #SrideviSodaCenter #AudienceHIT#ResoundingBLOCKBUSTER https://t.co/1DPUuLzDVI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 28, 2021

Speaking about the Sridevi Soda Center movie, it is directed by Karuna Kiran Kumar and is bankrolled by Vijay Chilla under the 70 MM Entertainments banner. It also has Pavel Navageetham, Satyam Rajesh, Raghu Babu, Naresh, Ajay and Harsha in other important roles. It was released on 27th August, 2021 in the theatres and is receiving a positive talk from all corners of Tollywood.

Next, he will also be part of ace badminton coach Pullela Gopichand's biopic and Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali movie.