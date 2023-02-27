  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sudheer Babu's 150Kg look from his next movie Maama Mascheendra leaked and goes viral

Sudheer Babus 150Kg look from his next movie Maama Mascheendra leaked and goes viral
x
Highlights

Sudheer Babu, a well-known Tollywood actor, is recognized for his ripped physique and health-conscious lifestyle. Over the span of his decade-long...

Sudheer Babu, a well-known Tollywood actor, is recognized for his ripped physique and health-conscious lifestyle. Over the span of his decade-long career, Sudheer Babu has always maintained a youthful appearance with a toned body. However, his upcoming film Mama Mascheendra will showcase him in a drastically different appearance.

A video of Sudheer Babu portraying an overweight character in Maama Mascheendra Movie is making rounds on social media. The actor appears with a heavy paunch and double chin, significantly increasing his weight for the role. The prosthetic makeup used for his appearance is being praised by netizens.

Sudheer Babu has had a difficult time at the box office in recent years, with his last few films, such as Hunt, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, and Sridevi Soda Center, all failing to impress. He is now in need of a solid breakthrough and has decided to experiment with a new appearance and concept in Mama Mascheendra, which is currently being filmed

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X