Sudheer Babu's Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Release Date Is Out

Tollywood's young hero Sudheer Babu is in the best phase of his career… He has a couple of interesting movies in his kitty and 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Chepta' is the most-awaited ones… Off late, the makers announced the release date of this movie and unveiled a new poster… Being Indraganti Mohan Krishna's directorial, there are many expectations on it. It has an ensemble cast of Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srinivas Avasarala and Satish!

Sudheer Babu, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Krithi Shetty shared the new release date posters on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look! They created a noise on social media and made it into a puzzle game by slowly unveiling the clues regarding the release date and confused the netizens!

Sir @isudheerbabu gaaru Chaala rojulu ga oka ammayi gurinchi cheptanu ani antune unnaru meeru. Inkeppudu andi cheppedi ? Nenaithe audience ki oka hint ichesthunna 😅 Next month cheppestaru meeru 😎 Next nuvve @vennelakishore kaka#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) August 10, 2022

Cheppestadu le! Nenu kuda naa contribution ga oka hint ichestunna 😎 Next month second half lo 🗓 Next inka aa ammayi, aa ammayi gurinchi cheppe abbayi hints istaaru@isudheerbabu & @IamKrithiShetty #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali https://t.co/SKwi92ww1L — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 10, 2022

Next, Krithi Shetty made the netizens get closer to the answer with her clue…

Next month, second half aa.. Wait cheyala antha? Here goes my hint. Earliest date in the second half of the next month. @isudheerbabu garu, your turn.#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali https://t.co/G3WZB4BxMj — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) August 10, 2022

Finally, Sudheer babu unveiled the new poster and shared the release date with all his fans…

He wrote, "అనగనగా ఒక అమ్మాయి… మిగితా కథ, మా ఇద్దరి కథ... ఈ అబ్బాయి సెప్టెంబరు 16న చెబుతాడు #AAGMC in theatres from September 16th. #AAGMConSEP16 #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali @IamKrithiShetty #MohanaKrishnaIndraganti @oddphysce @mahendra7997 @MythriOfficial".

In the poster, Sudheer is seen holding the speaker and running along with Krithi Shetty and it seems to be a shooting location as the backdrop has the same theme!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Sudheer Babu is introduced as a successful filmmaker who directs 6 blockbusters. But this time he wants to direct a female-centric movie and begins his search for the lead actress. Then he finds the beautiful Krithi Shetty but she denies acting in his movie. Krithi Shetty aka Alekhya being an eye doctor, looked classy in the teaser but after a few attempts Sudheer Babu succeeds in making her accept the role. We need to wait and watch how the reel movie will blossom the love between the lead actors.

Being a Mohana Krishna Indraganti, it is being produced by Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under the Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers banner. Vivek Sagar is composing tunes for this movie while PG Vinda is taking care of the cinematography field. This movie is slated for 16th September, 2022 release on the big screens!