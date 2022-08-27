Sudheer Babu's Title And First Look Poster Of His New Movie Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu who is fondly called as 'Nitro Star' is all busy with a handful of movies. As he picks only interesting subjects, the hype is always there on his movies on social media. Off late, he announced his new movie which will be his 16th project. The makers dropped an interesting poster on social media and announced the first look and title posters launch date…



Sudheer Babu also created noise on social media by dropping 4 titles and asked his fans and netizens to guess the title of the movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Now let's play the guessing game! @bharathhere @actorsrikanth @Imaheshh @GhibranOfficial #Anandaprasad @BhavyaCreations @anneravi @vincentcinema @PulagamOfficial".

The poster reads, "Guess the title of the monstrous cop thriller 1. Fighter, 2. Bullet, 3. Hunt and 4. Missile".

So, the netizens should guess the title from these 4 listed names!

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, ''Nitro Star' @isudheerbabu's #Sudheer16 FIRST LOOK & TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT on AUG 28th We have a task for you all this evening. Stay tuned A @GhibranOfficial @bharathhere @actorsrikanth @Imaheshh #Anandaprasad @BhavyaCreations @anneravi @vincentcinema @PulagamOfficial".

Along with showcasing a big rifle on the poster, the makers also revealed the release date of title and first look poster. They will be out on 28th August, 2022!

This movie also has an interesting cast as Bharath and senior actor Srikanth are part of it. Mahesh Surapaneni will be directing the movie and it will be produced by V Ananda Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations banner. Sudheer Babu is all set to essay a cop role in this action entertainer. Even the caption of the movie 'Guns Don't Lie' is also raising expectations on the movie.

Well, he also recently announced that the biopic of ace badminton coach is not shelved and the movie will go on to the sets soon. Coming to Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali movie, being an Indraganti Mohan Krishna's film, it has Krithi Shetty as the lead actress. It is the third collaboration of the lead actor and the director after Sammohanam and V movies. Thus, there are a lot of expectations on it and Krithi is essaying the role of Dr. Alekhya in this romantic comedy entertainer. Vennala Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Avasarala Srinivas are also part of this movie.