Suhas: A Pioneering Actor Challenging Stereotypes in Telugu Cinema

Suhas, a young character artist, is set to star in the upcoming film 'Writer Padmabhushan'. This is a significant change of pace for Suhas, who has previously played negative roles in films such as 'Family Drama' and 'Hit: The Second Case'. The film is set to release on February 3, and Suhas recently spoke with the media about the upcoming release. Suhas previously played the lead role in the movie 'Color Photo', which was released on OTT platforms and received praise from the industry's megastar.

The film is directed by Shanmukha Prashanth, who was the assistant director of 'Color Photo'. Suhas reminisced about working with Prashanth on 'Color Photo' and how the director shared the story of 'Writer Padmabhushan' with him during the filming of that movie. Suhas also revealed that the film has five twists, with two in the first half and three in the second half. He expressed confidence that the climax twist will be well received by audiences.



Suhas is known for being punctual and arriving on set early, which he attributes to working with directors like Shiva Nirvana and Hanu Raghavapudi. This discipline helped the filming of 'Writer Padmabhushan' to be completed in just 43 days, despite originally being planned to take 60 days. This is the first time that a film in which Suhas plays the lead role will be released in theaters, causing some tension for the actor.



'Color Photo' was a turning point for Suhas' career, as it led to a series of opportunities for him. The actor emotionally recalls the joy of seeing himself on the big screen for the first time in the movie 'Majili'. The upcoming release of 'Writer Padmabhushan' marks another step forward in Suhas' career and is sure to be eagerly anticipated by audiences.

