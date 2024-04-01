Suhas-starrer ‘Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama’ launches officially

In a celebratory launch event held at Film Nagar Daiva Sannidhanam in Hyderabad, the much-anticipated film 'Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama' marked its official commencement of shooting. Led by actor Suhas in the protagonist's role, alongside Malavika Manoj as the female lead, the movie sets the stage for an enthralling love narrative.

Produced under the banners of V Arts and Chitralahari Talkies by Harish Nalla and Pradeep Tallapu Reddy, the film garnered attention with its auspicious puja ceremony attended by esteemed personalities from the industry. Director Ram Godhala, known for his distinct storytelling, helms the project.

The muhurtham event witnessed the presence of renowned producer Dil Raju, who extended his best wishes by giving the inaugural clap for the muhurtham scene. Director Vasistha initiated the filming process by switching on the camera, while director Kolanu Sailesh presented the bound script to Ram Godahala. The unveiling of the title poster was graced by directors Vijay Kanakamedala, Kishore Tirumala, and producer Sudarshan Reddy.

Expressing his excitement for the project, Suhas shared his anticipation for working with a talented team and highlighted the director's compelling storytelling. Anita Hassanandani, known for her role in 'Nuvvu Nenu,' expressed enthusiasm for her role in the film, emphasizing its appeal for her second innings in cinema.

Director Ram expressed confidence in delivering a beautiful love story, praising Suhas for his versatility and collaborative spirit. With a focus on assembling a skilled team of artists and technicians, the producers emphasized creating a friendly and positive work environment to bring the director's vision to life.

The star-studded event witnessed the presence of notable personalities including comedian Ali, cinematographer Manikandan, music director Rathan, and art director Brahma Kadali, signaling the promising journey ahead for 'Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama.'