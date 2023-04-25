Suma Kanakala Drops Her Virupaksha Review By Sharing Rajeev And Sai Dharam Tej's Pics

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Sai Dharam Tej bagged a blockbuster with his recent movie Virupaksha. The movie received good ratings from critics and the audience too. Being a sci-fi thriller, Tej gave his best and once again bounced back strong after recovering from the deadly accident. Off late, even Suma Kanakala also shared her review on her Twitter page and praised the whole team of this movie…

Virupaksha is a complete engaging entertainer. Loved the movie from the start to the end. Congrats to @IamSaiDharamTej and Harish Chandra Prasad alias Rajeev Kanakala @RajeevCo who have excelled in the role. Samyukta Menon @iamsamyuktha_ , you were amazing, (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iwAtO3ga2o — Suma Kanakala (@ItsSumaKanakala) April 25, 2023

Her post reads, "Virupaksha is a complete engaging entertainer. Loved the movie from the start to the end. Congrats to @IamSaiDharamTej and Harish Chandra Prasad alias Rajeev Kanakala @RajeevCo who have excelled in the role. Samyukta Menon @iamsamyuktha_ , you were amazing, .Cinematography was simply superb @Shamdatdop Congrats to you and the director @karthikdandu86. You have done an amazing job. Every role & every character played it beautifully. #virupaksha #rajeevkanakala #saidharamtej #samyukthamenon @SukumarWritings @SVCCofficial".

The pics showcase her husband Rajeev Kanakala and Sai Dharam Tej from the sets…

Speaking about Virupaksha collections, the movie performed well on the first three days and minted Rs 25 crores and collected Rs 4.75 crore on the fourth day.

Going with the plot, Tej enters the mystic village Rudravanam as someone from his family belongs to this place. He then falls in love with Samyuktha but later realises that the village people are kept in dark with the superstitious beliefs. Later, he raises his voice against the black magic and starts chasing the mystery behind the mysterious deaths of the village.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ajay, Rajeev Kanakala, Sai Chand, Brahmaji and Sunil. It is released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.