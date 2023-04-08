Sumanth Borra And Venkatesh Vuppala's 'Veduka Kanaro Ma Inta' Is Definitely A Big Addition To New-Age Wedding Songs…

Right from the bush-filled love-at-first sights to the memorable moments of tying the knot, a wedding holds loads and loads of emotions! It not only brings the families together but fills the hearts with beautiful moments! Those moments cannot be re-lived again and again but the new-age musicians Sumanth Borra and Venkatesh Vuppala have come up with their melodious version of "Veduka Kanaro Ma Inta…" wedding song which definitely rolls you back to your D-Day…



Wedding-themed songs always have a melodious corner as they not only soothe the hearts but make us relive the beautiful moments. So, holding the same magical thoughts, Venkatesh Vuppala and Sumanth Borra tried to bring out their best with the "Veduka Kanaro Ma Inta…" song and made the day for all the music lovers… Teaming up with Aditya Music, they delivered another chartbuster for sure…

Both these talented youngsters shared the video song on their Twitter and Instagram pages along with Aditya Music and treated all their fans and music buffs… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, they also wrote, "A complete celebration song #VedukaKanaroMaaInta is out now".

Even Venkatesh and Sumanth shared the song on Instagram and made the song reach millions of music lovers…

The melodious song made us fall short of words as it made us connect with our hearts. Sumanth Borra and Soma Rishitha crooned it with their magical voices while Mallika Vallabha Pitla's lyrics took it to the next level. Special mention to Venkatesh Vuppala as his composition made it reach the hearts. Prerna Roy also did her best coming up with an amazing animated video…

So guys, turn your weekend into a love-filled one and enjoy the song with your partner reliving the magical moments of your life…