Sumanth headed to Kasi for his next film shoot

Telugu actor Sumanth was last seen as the hero in “Malli Modalaindi,” which was directly released on OTT and ended up a disaster. Now, the “Satyam” actor has teamed up with the producers of “Rangamarthanda” for a new film.



Today, the makers of the movie announced that the untitled movie will begin filming on June 19, 2023, in Kasi. The announcement poster has raised curiosity about the film, and we will have to wait for complete details.

Meenakshi Goswami, Vennela Kishore, and others are part of this film, which is being directed by Santosh Jagarlapudi. The music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer, and the film is being produced by Raja Shyamala Entertainments.