Sumanth rejected Allu Arjun's film!

Hero Sumanth has pinned all his hopes on his new movie, 'Kapatadhaari' under the direction of Pradeep Krishnamoorthy. The movie is the remake of Kannada film, 'Kapatadhaari'.

Recently, while talking in a promotional interview, Sumanth has made shocking comments. The 'Subramaniapuram' actor revealed that director Puri Jagannath has offered Deshamuduru a movie to him first.

"When Puri Jagannath narrated the script, I I was not interested because I knew that I was not apt for that character. Even if I did the film, it would have ended up as a flop at the box office. The movie became a hit only because Bunny did it. There is no way the movie would have worked out for me," said Sumanth.

Sumanth further added that he is going to come up with a progressive romantic drama next with a newcomer is going to help the project. Sumanth starrer, 'Anaganaga Oka Rowdy' movie is also going to get released later this year.