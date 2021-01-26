Sundeep Kishan-East Coast Production's movie launched!

Young hero Sundeep Kishan has been doing a variety of genres. No wonder he has got a unique image among the audience. The talented actor has now teamed up with producer Mahesh S Koneru for a movie to be directed by debutant Veda Vyas. The project was launched on Tuesday. Writer Kona Venkat gave the clap for the muhurtham shot, while Mallik of Kankatala Silks switched on the camera.

Taking to Twitter, Sundeep Kishan wrote, "Glad to announce my next with my Dear Friend Mahesh Koneru on East Coast Productions. A Mad Action Thriller Written & Directed by the Super Talented Veda Vyas. Thank Kona Venkat garu and Mahesh's Parents for blessing our young team."

Speaking on the occasion, the producer said, "We at East Coast Production are very happy that our Sankranthi release, 'Master', has been a super-duper hit. Energized by the box-office success, we have launched a new project today in Vizag. Sundeep Kishan, who always prefers to do distinct movies, is the hero of our novel movie. His character is going to be completely new in this one. The plan is to start regular shooting sometime in February. Veda Vyas is debuting as a director. Chota K Prasad is the editor. And young music director Sricharan Pakala is also on board. We will divulge more details about cats and crew soon."