Sundeep Kishan's dubbed flick, a rage on YouTube

Social media platforms can at times kickstart a star's career during unexpected situations. One such phase is being undergone by Telugu/Tamil hero Sundeep Kishan, who has had good exposure in both the industries over the years.

Tamil media reports that his 2017 flick 'Maayavan' (dubbed into Telugu as Project Z) recently touched a new high on YouTube, where the Hindi dubbed version is available for viewing. As per the latest reports, it has been watched by 20 million viewers. This has naturally pleased the director C V Kumar who was frank enough to confess that it has touched a level which it did not when it was universally released three years ago.

An average grosser, it had Lavanya Tripathi as Kishan's lady love, apart from Jackie Shroff in an important role. Ghibran scored the music for the flick which was touted to be a science fiction mystery-thriller film, a genre which is a popular one in the south Indian film industry. Sundeep of course would not mind such a surge in his popularity, however remote and virtual, as action stars are all cooling their heels in their homes during this dreaded lockdown phase.