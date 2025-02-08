Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Mazaka’ locks release date

Sundeep Kishan’s milestone 30th film, Mazaka, is generating significant buzz with its vibrant promotions. Directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, the film promises to be a mass entertainer packed with fun and action. The teaser, which quickly went viral, has set high expectations among fans. Jointly produced by AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies, and Zee Studios, the film features Ritu Varma as the female lead. Razesh Danda and Umesh KR Bansal serve as producers, with Balaji Gutta as the co-producer.

The first single, Bachelor Anthem, has already turned into a chartbuster, adding to the film’s growing hype. Encouraged by the enthusiastic response, the makers have strategically locked Mazaka’s release date for February 26th, aligning it with the Maha Shivaratri holiday and an extended weekend. The newly released poster, featuring Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma in a joyful dance pose, captures the movie’s vibrant essence.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Rao Ramesh and Anshu of Manmadhudu fame. Music is composed by Leon James, while Nizar Shafi handles cinematography. Art direction is led by Brahma Kadali, and Prudhvi has designed the action sequences.

Writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, known for his successful collaborations with Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, has crafted the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Mazaka. With promotions in full swing, the makers promise more exciting updates soon.