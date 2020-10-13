Sunil onboard for F2 Sequel

Tollywood: Sunil is one of the top comedians in the Tollywood film industry. The popular comic actor is awaiting the release of his next film Colour Photo. The film gears up for a grand release on the Aha platform on 24th October. Sunil plays the lead antagonist in the movie. Now, the buzz is that Sunil is on board to play a key role in the F2 sequel.



Director Anil Ravipudi is coming up with the sequel of F2 as his next film. Tentatively titled F3, the movie will feature Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen, and Tamannah in the leads. The rest of the cast will see a big change, says the media reports. Recently, Sunil had the narration of the script and he liked his character.

The regular shoot of the film will begin next year. Anil is currently occupied with the pre-production work of the film. An official announcement on the movie will come out soon. Dil Raju is the producer of the movie.