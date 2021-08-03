Sunil's planning brings worry to fans!

Sunil is one of the talented actors in the Telugu film industry. As a successful comedian, he enjoys a huge fan base. At some point, he decided to turn a solo hero but tasted multiple flops. Later, he decided to start taking up comic roles.

In recent times, Sunil is also planning to do negative roles. In the film Colour Photo, we can see Sunil playing the villain's character. Sunil is happy with the response to his character in the film. Now, he is getting offers from big budget flicks. At this point, he is also focusing on playing lead again in a few other films.

Sunil's planning is creating a lot of doubts in the film industry. At a point when he is getting offers in big budget films, his decision to take up other films is leading to criticism.