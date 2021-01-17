Super Over to release on January 22

After churning back-to-back blockbusters like Colour Photo, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma and Orey Bujjiga alongside much-loved talk shows like Sam Jam hosted by Samantha Akkineni and Tamasha With Harsha hosted by Harsha Chemudu, aha is now all set to release thriller Super Over, helmed by late director Praveen Varma, and produced by Sudheer Varma is aha's next big bet after the film Mail that is impressing critics and audience alike!

This thriller stars Naveen Chandra, Chandini Chowdary, Ajay and Rakendu Mouli in the lead roles. A story based on cricket betting, the film is a fresh take on the Hawala world for the Telugu audience.

A sneak-peek of the film was launched by actor Sharwanand earlier today via a tweet where he congratulated the cast and crew.

Notably, Naveen and Chandini have both scored superhits on aha prior to this, with Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna and Colour Photo and aha is quite excited to have them both come together for a thrilling ride.