Super Star Rajinikanth Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple

On Thursday, superstar Rajinikanth performed prayers at the Sri Venkateswara shrine atop Tirumala. The actor engaged in suprabhata seva with the aid of his daughter Aishwarya. The priests led them as they carried out various ceremonies. Later, at Ranganayakula Mandapam, they were given Veda Ashirvachanam. When Rajnikanth and Aishwarya arrived at the temple's main entrance, representatives of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the organisation in charge of running the hill shrine, greeted them.



After spending the night in the temple town after their Wednesday arrival, the father and daughter pair went for an early morning darshan. Three days after his 72nd birthday, Rajinikanth paid a visit to the temple. Pictures of him visiting the shrine with his daughter quickly gained popularity on social media. Later in the day, the celebrity would go to the Pedda dargah in Kadapa. He would pray with his daughter in Ameen Peer dargah, also referred to as Pedda dargah.