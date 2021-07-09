Surender Reddy to direct another Mega hero

Surender Reddy announced his next film with Akhil Akkineni. His last film was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Megastar Chiranjeevi. Surender Reddy worked with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun from the Mega compound. Now, he is set to direct another mega hero.

As per the latest speculations in the film industry, Surender Reddy is currently planning a movie with new mega hero Vaisshnav Tej. The actor made his debut with Uppena this year. He is also gearing up for the release of his second film, under Krish's direction.

Surender Reddy will direct Vaisshnav Tej in an upcoming film for which director Dasaradh is penning the story. The film will hit the floors only after he wraps up Agent and an untitled film with Pawan Kalyan.

More details about the film will come out soon.