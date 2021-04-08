Surender Reddy Unveils Another Stylish Pic Of Akhil From The Agent Movie

Today being the Akkineni clan young hero Akhil's birthday, he gave a surprise to all his fans by unveiling the new movie details. His next movie is titled as 'Agent' and he also released the first look and title poster on his Twitter pages. He is receiving compliments from all corners of Tollywood for his complete different avatar. Hope this time he bags the 'Hit' with this Surender Reddy directorial. This stylish filmmaker also doled out how Akhil has worked hard to get that beast mode.

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala have made their presence at the launch event and blessed their son. Amala switched on the camera while Nag has clapped the Muhurtam shot.

Work on Akhil's transformation to this beast mode started 7 months ago. I am awe struck with the passion and dedication he showed each and every single day to make sure his look turns up the way we wanted it to be. I promise to show you a never seen before new Akhil with #Agent

Along with sharing the complete new look of Akhil, Surender also doled out how Akhil has worked hard to own this rugged look for the past 7 months. "Work on Akhil's transformation to this beast mode started 7 months ago. I am awe struck with the passion and dedication he showed each and every single day to make sure his look turns up the way we wanted it to be. I promise to show you a never seen before new Akhil with #Agent".

A couple of minutes ago, the AK Entertainments banner also dropped the first look poster of Akhil from the Agent movie and created a buzz on social media.

Akhil showed off his toned abs and six-pack body in this poster, he looked awesome with a full beard and messy curly haircut. Looks like it is a complete different story as Akhil has transformed completely from a lover boy image to a rugged look.

Along with the title poster, the makers have also unveiled the release date of the Agent movie. This film will hit the theatres on 24th December, 2021 on the occasion of the Christmas festival.

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners.