Surender Reddy–Pawan Kalyan project takes back seat, director eyes reunion with Ravi Teja!

Director Surender Reddy, who had earlier secured a commitment from Pawan Kalyan for a collaboration, appears to have altered his immediate plans. The project featuring the two was announced a long time ago, but despite repeated discussions, it has not moved forward. When Pawan Kalyan actively resumed shooting for films like OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, there was speculation that the long-pending Surender Reddy project would also finally take shape. However, fresh developments suggest otherwise.

According to industry buzz, Surender Reddy is now planning his next film with Ravi Teja. Interestingly, there is talk in film circles that the story originally developed for Pawan Kalyan may now be reworked with Ravi Teja in the lead. Reports indicate that writer Vakkantham Vamshi has provided the story, and if the project materialises, it would mark a reunion of the successful Kick trio, raising expectations among fans.

That said, there is still uncertainty surrounding the script. Sources say it is unclear whether Surender Reddy intends to go ahead with the same storyline or has opted for a completely new subject for Ravi Teja. An official confirmation on the project is yet to be made.

For Surender Reddy, this film is being seen as crucial. After the box-office failures of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Agent, the director is keen on delivering a strong comeback. A collaboration with Ravi Teja, known for his mass appeal, could offer that opportunity.

It may be recalled that a few years ago, Surender Reddy and Pawan Kalyan’s film was formally announced, with Ram Talluri also stepping in to back the project. However, Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments eventually stalled the plan, which now appears to be on the back burner.