Tollywood News: Suresh Babu, Venkatesh, Rana 1 Cr Financial Aid To Cine, Healthcare Workers

Tollywood News: Prestigious banner Suresh Productions is the first production house to announce donation for workers in Healthcare Departments. Together for film workers and health workers, they announced a financial aid of Rs 1 Cr.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several lower-income groups in the industry are struggling to meet their daily needs.

Shoots of all the films have to come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. Theatres also are shut down in the lockdown period.

On the other hand, the nature of their job puts healthcare workers at an increased risk of catching COVID-19. They spend a lot of time up close with the patient doing high-risk activities. They indeed are the real heroes at the moment.

So, Suresh Babu, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati have announced the huge amount for the workers in the cinema and healthcare sectors.

They have also urged people to follow the rules put forth by Government.