Surprising news regarding Pawan Kalyan's upcoming project

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's fans were excited when the announcement of his next film with Sujeeth was made recently. The director, Sujeeth, had previously presented Prabhas in an impressive manner in the film 'Sahoo', which made fans anticipate this project even more.

Additionally, the fact that it was a straight film, without any songs or fights, heightened expectations. However, there is a shocking rumor circulating on social media that the film may not have any songs or fights. Fans were taken aback by this as the poster released by the team hinted at high-action sequences against a gangster background.

While there is no official confirmation regarding this, the rumor has spread rapidly on social media. The film is being produced by DVV Entertainments, the company behind the PAN Indian blockbuster 'RRR'. More details about the cast and crew are expected to be released soon.