SVP Mania: Peppy Song 'Ma Ma Mahesha' From Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Will Be Out Soon!

The SVP mania is all over… As Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are all set to entertain all the fans with Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie soon, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating noise on social media with their digital promotions. With the trailer, they took the excitement to the next level and now they are all set to unveil a complete mass song "Ma Ma Mahesha…" tomorrow! They shared a new poster of this song and made us eagerly await for the song release!



Along with sharing the song poster, the makers also wrote, "#SVPMania will Peak Super @urstrulyMahesh & @KeerthyOfficial are ready with their Mass Moves MASSiest Song of the Season #MaMaMahesha on 7th May #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @saregamasouth".

The poster showcased the lead actors Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh in complete mass avatars sporting in colourful outfits. Mahesh looked handsome wearing a floral shirt while Keerthy owned that cute appeal with green skirt! Being the full mass song, the complete song will be out on 7th May, 2022 i.e tomorrow".

As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer a couple of days ago and created noise on social media with the intense plot! Mahesh's starting dialogue, "You can steal my love, you can steal my friendship but you can't steal my money" doles out the impact of the characterisation of Mahesh in this movie. As per this trailer, he will be seen as a money lender but Samuthrakani enters the scene and changes the show… He tries to warn Mahesh Babu but in turn, they exchange words and challenge each other. So, we need to wait and watch to know what the issue between the antagonist and protagonist is!

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu under the GMB Entertainment in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus banners. Talented actress Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Samuthrakani, Nadiya, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handling the cinematography section.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!