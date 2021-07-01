Swathi Reddy busy with comeback film!

Swathi Reddy aka Colors Swathi is one of the popular actors in Tollywood. Having made her entry as a TV show host, Swathi impressed many in Telugu Cinema. Later, she ventured into the feature film space. Titled Panchathanthram, the actress is set to mark her comeback with the film.

The actress took a break after getting married. However, she is now actively looking for work. The actress recently joined the final schedule shoot of Panchatanthram. The film unit is excited about wrapping up the film's shoot soon. The current schedule will take place for the next ten days.



The film also features Shivatmika Rajasekhar, Samuthirakhani, Brahmanandam Rahul Vijay, and others. A new director Harsha is helming the film. The film is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu.



The complete details about the film's release will be out soon. Stay tuned to us!

