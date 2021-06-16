Taapsee makes a comeback to Tollywood

Actress Taapsee Pannu who has been testing her luck in Bollywood has already backed a couple of hit movies. The actress is now planning to nark her come back into Tollywood. It looks like the 'Game Over' actress is all set to play the lead role in 'Mishan Impossible' movie has given her nod under the direction of Swaroop RSJ of 'Agent Sai Srinivas Atreya' fame. The movie has already got launched.

Touted to be an action thriller, the makers have finally zeroed down on Tapsee after searching for a long time. The next schedule of the film will take place in July.

Taapsee will join the film unit from next month. Although the film unit initially presented kids on the film's posters, the actual story revolves around Taapsee's character. The complete details of the project will come out soon.