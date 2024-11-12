Live
- Will organize protests at borders if attack on minority Hindus in Bangladesh not stopped: Bengal LoP
- Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerard Meets Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi
- NASA and ISRO's New NISAR Satellite to Track Changes on Earth's Surface
- Krishi Mela in GKVK 14-17 Nov
- Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for alliance with like-minded parties against DMK for 2026 polls
- Hemant and Kalpana Soren's helicopters blocked on Centre’s orders, alleges JMM
- 35 killed, 43 injured in China car ramming
- Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of favouring big businessmen, ignoring poor farmers in Maharashtra
- Mithun Chakraborty's purse stolen during rally in Jharkhand, repeated announcements made to return
- PM Modi to lay AIIMS Darbhanga foundation stone tomorrow
Just In
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in bold black gown
Tollywood's fashion icon Tamannaah Bhatia recently made a striking appearance at the teaser launch of her upcoming film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.
Tollywood's fashion icon Tamannaah Bhatia recently made a striking appearance at the teaser launch of her upcoming film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Known for her impeccable style, the actress turned heads in a bold and glamorous look, effortlessly showcasing her fashion-forward sensibilities.
For the event, Tamannaah opted for a seductive black gown designed by renowned fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. The outfit featured a daring bralette detail that highlighted her curves, making a powerful style statement. Adding a touch of elegance, she completed the ensemble with eye-catching Balenciaga earrings, proving once again why she’s a red-carpet favorite.
Tamannaah's fashion choices have always been a topic of admiration, and this latest look is no exception, setting social media abuzz with fans praising her confidence and style.
On the professional front, Tamannaah is gearing up for an exciting lineup of films. While Sikandar Ka Muqaddar promises to be a thrilling ride, the talented actress is also preparing for the release of Odela 2, a much-anticipated Telugu film. With these projects on the horizon, Tamannaah is set to captivate audiences once again with her versatile performances.