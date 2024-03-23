Live
- BRS announces two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls
- PMK leader Sowmiya Anbumani in tough three-cornered contest in Dharmapuri
- Adani Ports announces Rs 1 crore compensation to family of BDS student who died in freak accident
- IPL 2024: Russell's blazing 64*, Salt's 54 help KKR post 208/7 after early stumble
- Tamil Nadu cop arrested by Bangladesh army for illegal border crossing
- IPL 2024: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana reaches Chennai, will join CSK squad soon
- Sikh martial art to mark ‘Hola Mohalla’ celebrations in Punjab
- Russia terror attack: Putin vows to punish attackers as he points at Ukraine
- Left Front names Md Salim, three others as candidates for LS polls in Bengal
- IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders
Just In
Tamannaah stuns as Green queen
Tamannaah Bhatia, the epitome of elegance and charm, recently set temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a mesmerizing green cutout dress. The...
Tamannaah Bhatia, the epitome of elegance and charm, recently set temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a mesmerizing green cutout dress. The actress exuded confidence and allure as she struck sultry poses amidst a breezy ambiance, capturing hearts with her captivating beauty.
Accessorizing with a pair of exquisite gold earrings, Tamannaah effortlessly complemented the chic ensemble, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. With minimal makeup accentuating her natural features and a hint of pink lipstick enhancing her radiant smile, the actress exuded timeless glamour and poise.
Currently immersed in the filming of the highly-anticipated movie "Odela 2," Tamannaah continues to captivate audiences with her unparalleled talent and screen presence. As fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearance, the actress's unparalleled style and grace continue to leave a lasting impression, reaffirming her status as a true icon of beauty and elegance in the world of cinema.