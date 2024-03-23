  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Tamannaah stuns as Green queen

Tamannaah stuns as Green queen
x
Highlights

Tamannaah Bhatia, the epitome of elegance and charm, recently set temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a mesmerizing green cutout dress. The...

Tamannaah Bhatia, the epitome of elegance and charm, recently set temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a mesmerizing green cutout dress. The actress exuded confidence and allure as she struck sultry poses amidst a breezy ambiance, capturing hearts with her captivating beauty.

Accessorizing with a pair of exquisite gold earrings, Tamannaah effortlessly complemented the chic ensemble, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. With minimal makeup accentuating her natural features and a hint of pink lipstick enhancing her radiant smile, the actress exuded timeless glamour and poise.

Currently immersed in the filming of the highly-anticipated movie "Odela 2," Tamannaah continues to captivate audiences with her unparalleled talent and screen presence. As fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearance, the actress's unparalleled style and grace continue to leave a lasting impression, reaffirming her status as a true icon of beauty and elegance in the world of cinema.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X