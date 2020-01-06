Tamannah Rejects Balakrishna's Film?

Balakrishna Nandamuri is currently looking forward to coming with an intense action drama with his favourite filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. The project was supposed to begin much before Ruler and Balakrishna announced this movie under his home production but due to several reasons, the project did not take off and experienced delays. Later, producer Miriyala Ravinder Reddy came in and he started taking over the film's production.

The pre-production work has come to an end now and we hear the reports that Tamannah was approached to play one of the leading ladies in the movie and the talk is that Tamannah showed no interest to work on the movie as she feels that the project might not help her in any manner.

Finally, Catherine Tresa is the only heroine who agreed to be a part of the project so far and we have to see how things get unfolded for the movie.