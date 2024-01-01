Team ‘Bhimaa’ conveys NY wishes with an intense poster

The upcoming action entertainer "Bhimaa," featuring macho hero Gopichand, is currently in the production stages. Directed by renowned Kannada filmmaker A Harsha and produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film has recently released an intense poster to extend New Year wishes.

In the poster, Gopichand is seen in a khaki outfit with a fierce expression in his eyes, holding cuffs in his hand. This glimpse hints at the actor's intense and ferocious portrayal as a cop in the movie.

The film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma as the leading ladies. With high production values and top-notch technical aspects, "Bhimaa" is expected to be a grand and unique addition to Gopichand's filmography.

Swamy J Gowda is the cinematographer, and Ravi Basrur, known for his work in "Salaar," is composing the music. Ramana Vanka serves as the production designer, and Thammiraju takes on the role of the editor. The film features fight sequences choreographed by Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr. Ravi Varma. With these talented individuals on board, "Bhimaa" promises to be an exciting action-packed venture.