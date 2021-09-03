Team RRR to begin shoot soon!

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the film RRR. Rajamouli is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the way the shoot's output has shaped so far. Now, we hear that the makers are going to resume the shoot again.

The makers are planning to finish the pending film's shoot in the next four to five days and then call it a wrap completely. Both the lead actors will reportedly be a part of this project.

As of now, there is no confirmation on where the shoot will resume. With the next week's shoot, the makers will complete the patch work as well. The team is looking forward to meeting the media soon to confirm the new release date. More details on the same will be out soon.