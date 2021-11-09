Teja Sajja And Shivani Rajashekar's 'Adbhutam' Trailer Is All New With An Interesting Concept

Tollywood's young hero Teja Sajja is travelling in a quite interesting route in his career. His first movie was Prashant Varma's Zombie Reddy and the second one is also with the same director 'Hanu-Man' being the first superhero movie in Tollywood. Now, this handsome hero dropped the trailer of his third movie 'Adbhutam' and surprised all his fans to the core… It has Tollywood's veteran actor Rajashekar's daughter Shivani as the lead actress and it is her debut movie!



Both Teja Sajja and Shivani Rajashekar shared the trailer of the Adbhutam movie on their social media pages while Teja also thanked Ram Potheneni for launching the trailer through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Ram Potheneni

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wished the entire team of Adbhutam movie… "Wishing the entire team of #Adbhutam all the best… Check out the interesting trailer on @DisneyPlusHS https://youtube.com/watch?v=3lLD-TJZBNc @tejasajja123 @Rshivani_1".

Going with the trailer, being the most unrealistic, hypothetical and complicated love story, Teja Sajja is introduced in a stylish way while Shivani looked beautiful in a classy appeal. They start liking each other and chat through their mobiles. But the twist in the tale is unveiled as both of them have the same mobile numbers. After realising it, Teja gets shocked and starts digging into the mystery behind it! Well, something is interesting in this unrealistic love story which raised the expectations on it. Even Satya's humour-filled scenes made the trailer worth watching!

Even Teja Sajja also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…

Thank you @ramsayz anna! Been a fan of your work right from your first film!🙂#ustaadrampothineni https://t.co/3TpLRfKTF2 — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) November 9, 2021

This was supposed to be my first film but it's coming out now post 𝟮 waves & my 𝟮 other film releases😂 Nenu kuda oka love story chesanandi😋Kani koncham KOTTAGA, vere style lo 😉 The trailer of #Adbhutham 👇https://t.co/psqF4ZSNvh#AdbhutamOnHotstar @DisneyPlusHS !🍿😊 pic.twitter.com/Z3tMnZrytU — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) November 9, 2021

The poster is interesting and is all new as it showcases two shades of the love story! The first one has Shivani following Teja and the second one shows vice versa!

Even Shivani shared the trailer on her Instagram page…

Sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Oke phone number iddariki isthe em avthundi? Guyssss I'm so so excited to finally bring my telugu debut film #Adbhutam to u. Streaming on #disneyplushotstarmultiplex from nov 19th. Check out the teaser RIGHT NOW ! Link in bio and story. It's been a longggg wait.. let's do this".

Speaking about other details of this movie, Adbhutam is directed by Mallik and is produced by Mahateja Creations in association with S Originals banner. Shivani will be seen as a college student Vennela in this movie which is scheduled for a direct OTT release. It will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar from 19th November, 2021.