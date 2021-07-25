Teja Sajja comes with 'Not a Love Story'

Tollywood's young hero Teja Sajja is picking different stories and is carving his niche with all his hard work. Off late, he teamed up with young director Prashant Varma for Tollywood's first superman movie "Hanu-Man". He also made his debut in Prashant Varma's directorial "Zombie Reddy" which was the first Zombie concept movie in the Telugu film industry.



Well, he is also the part of the youthful love story "Ishq" which also has the wink beauty Priya Prakash Varrier as the lead actress. Well, with the released posters, the movie seems to be a love story but the tagline of the title 'Not A Love Story' raises the expectations and makes the audience await to witness a unique love concept movie on the big screens.

Off late, the makers of this film have dropped a beautiful and melodious single "Anandam Madike" and showed off the lovely chemistry between the lead actors.

Going with the song, it is all about Teja Sajja's expression of love towards the lead actress. He falls for the beauty of Priya and follows her to express his feelings. Even the beautiful locations and their awesome expressions made the full song worth watching.

"Anandam Madike" song is crooned by ace singer Sid Sriram along with Satya Yamini. The heart-touching romantic lyrics are penned by Shreemani while Mahathi Swara Sagar's awesome tuning made it to top the music charts instantly.

"Ishq" movie is being directed by SS Raju and is produced by NV Prasad and Paras Jain under the Mega Super Good Films banner. This romantic thriller is the remake of 2019 Malayalam film of the same name. The release date of the movie is postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.