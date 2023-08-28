Live
- AIIMS, SRM-AP sign MoU to enhance collaboration
- Govt sets up panel to probe alleged COVID irregularities during BJP regime
- Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti visits residential school
- Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
- YSRCP to complain to SEC over bogus votes
- Delhi's Preparations For G20 Summit: Aesthetic Upgrades And Infrastructure Enhancements
- NGOs receiving foreign fund to face stringent verification: HC
- Rape and murder of Soujanya: Udupi activist seeks divine help through Urulu seve
- Bengaluru voted best place to live, but denizens reel under inflation
- New ‘elevated walkway’ ready for passengers at Kempegowda International Airport
Just In
Teja Sajja pens heart-warming note for completing silver jubilee in film industry
Actor Teja Sajja debuted as a lead hero with the film “Zombie Reddy.”
Actor Teja Sajja debuted as a lead hero with the film “Zombie Reddy.” With this film, Teja proved that he is good at script selection. But the young actor made his movie debut as a child artist with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster “Chudalani Vundhi,” directed by Gunasekhar.
As the film completed 25 years, Teja Sajja penned a heart-warming note. Teja Sajja wrote, “I set foot in the industry with not a clue of what it meant to me then. And just like that, my life changed forever. From making my first on-screen appearance with the legend himself, who was kind enough to show me around, to now awaiting ‘Hanu-Man,’ it feels so dreamlike.”
Teja Sajja thanked Gunasekhar, Chiranjeevi, and Ashwini Dutt, who changed his life in a go. Teja Sajja’s next release will be “Hanu-Man,” directed by Prashanth Varma. The movie is scheduled for Sankranti 2024 release.