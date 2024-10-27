Tej’s ambitious project #SDT18 announced

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durga Tej, along with Rohit KP, K Niranjan Reddy, Chaitanya Reddy, and sensational composer B Ajanish Loknath as the music director, is set to embark on his most ambitious project, #SDT18, under Primeshow Entertainment.

Following the blockbuster successes of ‘Virupaksha and Bro,’ Sai Durga Tej is taking on a powerful character like never before in #SDT18. The film is directed by debutant Rohit KP and produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy, who are bringing this pan-India project to life with a high budget, especially after the sensational pan-India success of ‘Hanuman’.

The recently released video, “Intrude Into The World Of Arkady,” has received a tremendous response, showcasing the production team’s dedication to creating a captivating world. This sneak peek into Arkady’s realm has generated significant curiosity.

In a thrilling update, the makers have announced that the sensational composer B Ajanish Loknath will be providing the music for this film. He is set to compose a Mass Feast album for the project.

Aishwarya Lakshmi will star as the female lead opposite Sai Durga Tej in this high-octane, period-action drama. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. More details will be announced by the makers soon.