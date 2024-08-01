Tejus Kancharla ‘Uruku Patela’ teaser gets unveiled

Young and talented actor Tejus Kancharla, known for his diverse roles including 'Hushaaru,' continues to impress with his latest film, 'Uruku Patela.' The movie, featuring the tagline 'Get Urikified,' is directed by Vivek Reddy under the Lead Edge Pictures banner, with production by Kancherla Bala Bhanu. The film's music is composed by Pravin Lakkaraju, and cinematography is handled by Sunny Kurrapati. Young actor unveils the film teaser in a grand event.

At the teaser launch event, Tejus Kancharla expressed his gratitude to Adivi Sesh for launching the teaser. He shared, "It took time to deliver quality content, and I worked hard alongside my father. Pravin Lakkaraju has provided excellent music, and we plan to release the songs in August. I’m thankful to everyone who worked on the film."

Director Vivek Reddy added, "Thanks to Adivi Sesh for unveiling the teaser. I believe everyone will enjoy our movie. Our producer is the film's original 'Patela,' and Tejus is the hero. We made a great film together."

Khushboo Choudhary praised the compelling story and her positive experience working with Tejus. Producer Bala Bhanu expressed pride in the film, while Pravin Lakkaraju highlighted the creative freedom he enjoyed working with the team.

'Uruku Patela' is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing story and strong performances.